Braves’ Matzek has Tommy John surgery, out 12-18 months

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves reliever Tyler Matzek had Tommy John surgery on Wednesday and will be sidelined for 12 to 18 months. Manager Brian Snitker says the 31-year-old left-hander went to Texas to be evaluated and learned that he had a torn elbow ligament. Atlanta left Matzek off the postseason roster because of elbow discomfort. Matzek went 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA this season, striking out 36 in 43 2/3 innings. He was a vital part of the postseason bullpen last year as the Braves won the World Series. Matzek appeared in each of the Braves’ first eight playoff games, tying a big league record.

