Calipari: Oscar Tshiebwe to have ‘minor’ procedure on knee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari says on social media that consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will have a “minor” 15-minute procedure to “clean some things up” in his knee. Calipari did not specify in a Twitter post on Tuesday which knee will be treated. The school did not have specifics on how long Tshiebwe will be out. The coach said he sat the 6-foot-9 senior forward for practices on Saturday and Monday but that Tshiebwe pushed to participate in Sunday’s pro day workout before NBA scouts in what Calipari described as “an unbelievable performance.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.