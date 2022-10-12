Chargers WR Keenan Allen returns to practice field

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Keenan Allen returned to the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice field on Wednesday, raising optimism that the wide receiver might be able to return for Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Allen has missed the past four games because of a hamstring injury he suffered during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. He did some drills during the individual period of Wednesday’s practice. This is the most games he has missed in a season since a knee injury in the 2016 opener sidelined him for the rest of that season.

