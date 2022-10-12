Dortmund says youth player racially abused in Sevilla games

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund says a 17-year-old player was racially abused by the opposition in two consecutive UEFA Youth League games against Sevilla. Dortmund says Guinean midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara faced racist abuse in a game in Spain last week and was then subjected to monkey chants on Tuesday in the return fixture in Germany. The German club says it warned the referees ahead of the second game. The Youth League is a European Under-19 competition which runs alongside the Champions League.

