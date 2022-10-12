Duggan exceling for No. 13 TCU after he lost starting QB job

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Max Duggan has gone from losing his job as TCU’s starting quarterback to being one of the nation’s best passers. He is exceling in coach Sonny Dykes’ system after the new coaching staff initially went with a different starter than the guy who started most of the past three seasons. Duggan has thrown for 1,305 yards and a Big 12-best 14 touchdowns with one interception. Redshirt freshman Chandler Morris started the opener before getting hurt. Dykes says he has been impressed with how Duggan has handled the entire situation. Duggan says he was initially disappointed but never felt sorry for himself.

