English rugby in turmoil with Wasps close to bankruptcy

COVENTRY, England (AP) — The financial crisis gripping English rugby has deepened after Wasps said it was likely to enter into administration because of its debts. It comes a week after fellow top-flight club Worcester Warriors was placed in compulsory liquidation as it is pursued for unpaid tax. Both teams would be automatically relegated to the second-tier Championship for going into administration, a form of bankruptcy protection. Wasps is a two-time European champion and one of England’s most storied clubs. It is based in Coventry in central England following its relocation from London in 2014. The team has pulled out of its Premiership match against Exeter that was scheduled for Saturday.

