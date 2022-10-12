Giants’ Jones not focusing on a new deal after good start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t thinking about asking the New York Giants for a new contract despite having a good start to the season in what is a make-or-break year for him. The Giants didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’ rookie contract earlier this year so there is a chance this could be his final season with the team unless he gets a new deal or the team franchises him. While Jones doesn’t have overly impressive statistics, he has made the plays that have the Giants off to their best start since going 5-0 in 2009.

