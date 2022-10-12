Giants coach expects punter Gillan back from London soon

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A visa issue that forced New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan to remain in London after a game is on the verge of being cleared up and he may be back at practice Thursday. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was expected to leave the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Gillan was forced to remain in the U.K. after the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers because he entered the United States with his father with a NATO visa. He never changed his visa to a work visa when he got a job in the NFL.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.