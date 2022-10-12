Jets sign 1st-round pick Brad Lambert to a 3-year deal

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets signed first-round pick Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday. The 18-year-old Finnish forward’s deal carries an average annual value of $1.2 million at the NHL level. He was drafted 30th overall in July. Winnipeg assigned Lambert to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League after he had a goal and an assist in three preseason games. He had four goals and six assists in 49 games last season the Finnish Elite League.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.