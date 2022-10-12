LaFleur: Rodgers won’t practice Wednesday, but should play

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing Wednesday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that the reigning MVP wouldn’t practice Wednesday but added that “I don’t think we have much concern as far as game day.” The Packers host the New York Jets on Sunday. Rodgers was getting ready to throw a deep pass to end the game when he got hit by New York’s Oshane Ximines. The hit knocked the ball loose, sealing the Giants’ victory.

