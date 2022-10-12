McDermott at ease with ’13 Seconds’ as Bills prep for Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott appeared at ease in addressing questions about the team’s most recent visit to Kansas City to play the Chiefs. It was an outcome dubbed as ’13 Seconds,’ representing how much time was left in regulation when Buffalo squandered a three-point lead in a 42-36 overtime AFC divisional round playoff loss in January. McDermott says the team has grown and matured from the experience. The showdown between 4-1 teams is the fifth between the non-division rivals in three years. The Chiefs have won three of four, including two playoff meetings.

