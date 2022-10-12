Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener
By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games. Patrick Laine had the Columbus goal, giving the Blue Jackets a brief second-period lead. Frederik Andersen made 31 saves for the Hurricanes.