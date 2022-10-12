Nordic nations launch bid to co-host Women’s Euro 2025

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have launched their bid to co-host the Women’s European Championship in 2025. The Nordic nations submitted their application to UEFA and say they want to organize the “largest European Championship on the women’s side ever” with 800,000 tickets available for sale. Each of the four countries would have two host cities: Stockholm and Gothenburg in Sweden; Copenhagen and Odense in Denmark; Helsinki and Tampere in Finland; and Oslo and Trondheim in Norway. The final would take place at the 50,000-seater Friends Arena in Stockholm.

