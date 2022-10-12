Pastrnak has a goal and 3 assists, Bruins beat Capitals 5-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a goal and three assists to help the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 in each team’s season opener. Pastrnak assisted on captain Patrice Bergeron’s goal on the power play with the initial shot that turned into a juicy rebound and set up Taylor Hall for his with a perfect pass into the middle of the ice. Boston went up 3-0 and allowed consecutive Washington goals before holding on to win. Darcy Kuemper allowed four goals his Capitals debut less than three months since backstopping the Colorado Avalanche to the Stanley Cup. Washington’s power play came up empty on four opportunities.

