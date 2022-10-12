Phillies’ bats go quiet as Braves even NLDS at 1 game apiece

ATLANTA (AP) — One night after scoring seven runs on 12 hits, the Philadelphia Phillies and their big bats went quiet in a 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves that evened their best-of-five NL Division Series at a game apiece. Kyle Schwarber, who led the National League with 46 home runs this season, struck out three times and finished 0 for 4, leaving him in an 0-for-16 postseason slump. Schwarber isn’t alone in his struggles. Rhys Hoskins, who bats No. 2 in the lineup behind Schwarber, is 1 for 18 in the playoffs and went 0 for 4 in Game 2. Nick Castellanos was 0 for 3 after driving in three runs with three hits in Game 1.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.