Pistons C Marvin Bagley III out 3-4 weeks with knee injury

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee. Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise. The 6-foot-11 Bagley signed a three-year, $37 million contract as a restricted free agent in July with the Pistons. Detroit acquired him from Sacramento in a four-team trade last season. Bagley bounced back from a disappointing, injury-filled stint with the Kings to average 14.6 points in 18 games with the Pistons last season.

