Sabres sign coach Don Granato to 2-year extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed coach Don Granato to a two-year contract extension, rewarding him for the team’s improvement in his first full season. Granato had two years left on his existing contract and is now locked up through the 2025-26 season. He will make just under $2 million in each season of the extension, not including bonuses. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose contract details. The 55-year-old Granato has a 41-55-14 record since taking over as Buffalo’s interim coach in March 2021.

