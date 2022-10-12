West Virginia, Baylor coming off Big 12 losses, byes

West Virginia and Baylor meet on a Thursday night looking to regain some momentum. Both teams are coming off bye weeks that followed losses. Baylor fell at home to eighth-ranked Oklahoma State on Oct. 1, while West Virginia lost at Texas. Baylor can hardly afford another loss in its bid to repeat as Big 12 champion. The Mountaineers will be without freshman running back CJ Donaldson. West Virginia’s leading rusher is in the concussion protocol after getting injured against the Longhorns. West Virginia has won all five meetings at home against Baylor. The Bears have held four of their five opponents to under 100 yards rushing.

By The Associated Press

