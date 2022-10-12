Whalen, starting-over Gophers welcome heralded frosh class

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen recently asked her players to raise their hand if they played last season with a teammate next to them. Nobody did. That’s because the Gophers only have three players back from 2021-22. The good news in Whalen’s fifth year running the program is the incoming freshmen are filled with promise. Minnesota’s class was ranked 10th in the country by ESPN. Whalen has been having the players scrimmage in practice more often to compensate for the inexperience. The team is also spending more time with a sports psychologist.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.