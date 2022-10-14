Belichick, Patriots look to slow Chubb, Browns’ running game
By The Associated Press
Bill Belichick spent five years coaching the Cleveland Browns. He’s spent parts of the past 23 years beating them. Belichick brings an 8-2 record into this week’s matchup between his New England Patriots and the Browns. Last season, the Patriots demolished the Browns 45-7. New England’s quarterback situation remains in flux with starter Mac Jones’ status still uncertain with an ankle injury. Cleveland’s issue is a defense that has given up more than 200 yards rushing in the past two weeks. If the Browns don’t get it fixed, Belichick will run the ball right at them.