Cornerback J.C. Jackson still adjusting to Chargers’ defense

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — J.C. Jackson is still trying to get up to speed five games into his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers. The cornerback signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers after New England did not place the franchise tag on him. Jackson underwent surgery on his right ankle in late August, two weeks before the start of the regular season, and missed two of the first three games. He has played the past two weeks, but has struggled most of the time.

