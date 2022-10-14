Lille extends 4-year unbeaten run against Strasbourg by 3-0

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Strasbourg’s optimism after its first win in the French league has been trampled on by bogey team Lille. Strasbourg beat Angers on the road last weekend with its first multiple goals of the season. But on Friday it was blanked at home as it lost to Lille 3-0. Strasbourg’s winless streak against Lille was extended to 10 matches since 2018. Lille earned consecutive league wins for the first time since March. Brazilian defender Ismaily drew a penalty just before halftime and Jonathan David converted to score in a fourth successive league game. David scored the second from close range off a Tim Weah cross, and Weah also assisted on the third by Remy Cabella. Lille is up to sixth on the table. Strasbourg dropped one place to 15th.

