No weigh-in dramas for Haney-Kambosos world lightweight bout

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney and his Australian opponent George Kambosos Jr., have both weighed in under the 135-pound limit for their title rematch on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena. There were the usual pre-fight hype and skirmishes at the weigh-in but most of them were confined to the boxers’ handlers and security. Kambosos (21-1, 10 knockouts) weighed in at 134.04 while Haney was at 134.81. In June the unbeaten 23-year-old Haney, who has 15 knockouts in his 28 wins, outpointed Kambosos at Marvel Stadium n Melbourne to claim the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight world titles.

