The Carolina Panthers will play their first game under interim coach Steve Wilks when they visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina fired coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow on Monday. Los Angeles has lost its past two games, falling 22-10 to the Dallas Cowboys after quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked five times.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.