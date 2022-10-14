Ravens face Giants: coordinator Martindale meets former team

The Baltimore Ravens are coming to MetLife Stadium for the second time this season, and hoping for the same result. The Ravens knocked off the Jets in the season opener and they now will face the New York Giants on Sunday. The game pits coach John Harbaugh and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson against a Giants defense run led by coordinator Wink Martindale. Martindale spent the past decade working for the Ravens, the final four years as defensive coordinator before being fired after last season. New Giants coach Brian Daboll didn’t take long to hire Martindale.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.