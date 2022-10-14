Stamkos scores 2, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored twice, and Corey Perry and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist, as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 for their first win of the season. Cal Foote also scored, and Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev each added two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots for his first win of the season. Johnny Gaudreau recorded his first goal as a Blue Jackets, and Gus Nyquist also scored for Columbus. Daniil Tarasov remained winless in seven NHL appearances, stopping 34 shots.

