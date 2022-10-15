Skip to Content
4-belt lightweight champ Haney expects to be around a while

By COURTNEY WALSH
Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Devin Haney says he’s confident he has established himself as one of the world’s best boxers after a successful defense of his four world lightweight championship belts. The unbeaten 23-year-old American claimed the 29th win of his career after outclassing former world champion George Kambosos Jr. for the second time in less than five months in Melbourne. Although Kambosos and fight promoter Lou DiBella believe Haney will eventually move up a weight division, Haney said he wants to remain in the lightweight division in the short term given his current dominance.

