Abel’s 3 TD runs lead St. Thomas-Minnesota over Drake 26-14

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gabriel Abel ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns as St. Thomas (Minn.) won its 35th straight regular-season game at home in beating winless Drake 26-14. Abel had a 6-yard scoring run and a 1-yarder in the first half, and his 5-yard touchdown capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter. Cade Sexauer was 15-of-25 passing and threw a touchdown pass for the Tommies (5-1, 3-0 Pioneer League). Ian Corwin completed 17 of 36 passes for 184 yards for Drake (0-7, 0-4).

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.