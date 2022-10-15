Army backups come up big in 42-17 win over Colgate

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jemel Jones ran for two touchdowns in his first start this season and Army defeated Colgate 42-17. With the Black Knights missing several key players because of injuries, including quarterback Tyhier Tyler and running back Tyrell Robinson, senior quarterback Jones made his first start of the season and finished with 113 yards rushing on 12 carries including a 75-yard run that gave Army its first points. Jones’ 1-yard TD capped an eight-minute drive to open the second half and Leo Lowin’s interception set up Markel Johnson’s 24-touchdown run for a 42-17 lead heading in the fourth quarter. The Black Knights finished with 467 yards offense, all on the ground.

