FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada will face American player J.J. Wolf in the final of the Firenze Open on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime beat home favorite and third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-3 at the indoor, hard-court tournament. Wolf beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 to reach his first ATP final. Florence is hosting a tour-level event for the first time since 1994.

