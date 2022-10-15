Bills’ new stadium talks deadline pushed back to December

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The deadline to complete negotiations for the Buffalo Bills to build a new $1.4 billion stadium has been pushed back to at least December to await the completion of the state’s environmental impact study. The new deadline is now be 30 days after the study is received. The change was announced Friday by the team and state and county governments. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the environmental review process isn’t expected to be completed until early December. The parties say they are making considerable progress and are still on track to break ground on the new facility next year.

