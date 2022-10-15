Braves’ Morton hit in elbow by liner, exits NLDS Game 4
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta Braves starter Charlie Morton lasted only two innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NL Division Series after he was struck on his pitching elbow by a batted ball. Alec Bohm singled off Morton’s right elbow in the second inning. Morton walked out to the mound for the start of the third inning but could not get loose. He was replaced by Collin McHugh. The Braves trail two games to one in the best-of-five series. Morton exited his start in last season’s World Series opener against Houston shortly after a hard comebacker broke his right leg.