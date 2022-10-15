Fife rallies Fresno State to 17-10 win over San Jose State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Logan Fife threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Nikko Remigio and Fresno State kept San Jose State off the scoreboard in the second half en route to a 17-10 victory. Chevan Cordeiro fired a 32-yard scoring strike to Elijah Cooks with 15 seconds left in the first half to give San Jose State a 10-7 lead. The touchdown was set up when Viliami Fehoko forced and recovered a fumble by Fife at the Bulldogs’ 45-yard line. Fife put Fresno State (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West Conference) up 14-10 with a 7-yard scoring toss to Remigio with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter. Abraham Montano kicked a 28-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the game to complete the scoring.

