Finn with 7 TDs; Toledo rolls in 2nd half, beats Kent State

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn matched a program record with six touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Toledo shut out Kent State in the second half for a 52-31 victory. Kent State (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) jumped out to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter at lead 31-28 at halftime. Finn had a touchdown run and three TD passes in the first half and three TD passes in the second. Finn was 16-of-22 passing for 263 yards and added 87 yards on the ground as Toledo (5-2, 3-0) won its third straight. Cooper ran for 166 yards and two scores for Kent State.

