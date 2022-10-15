Gophers’ Morgan leaves game at Illinois after shot to head

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the Gophers’ game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head. Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Morgan walked off the field with assistance and headed to the medical tent. Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.

