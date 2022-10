LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Hunter’s fourth-quarter touchdown run from a yard out lifted Liberty to a 21-20 win over Gardner-Webb in a non-conference game. Liberty earned its sixth win of the season and fourth straight following a 37-36 loss to No. 19 Wake Forest.

