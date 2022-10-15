Josh Berry wins 1st spot in Xfinity Series championship race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Berry became the first driver to clinch a spot in the Xfinity Series championship race by leading a 1-2-3 finish for JR Motorsports on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Berry’s win in the opening race of the third round of the playoffs guarantees his Chevrolet will run for the Xfinity title in next month’s finale at Phoenix. There are three spots still open with races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway remaining to determine the championship four. Hailie Deegan finished 13th and on the lead lap in her Xfinity Series debut.

