Kempe’s second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov, Jake Middleton, Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Sam Steel also scored. Filip Gustavsson made 17 saves — and added an assist — after replacing Marc-Andre Fleury to start the second period. Fleury gave up four goals on 14 shots in the first.

