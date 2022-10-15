Konecny’s late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored the game-winner with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to post a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday. Tony D’Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a shorthanded tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win.

