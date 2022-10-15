Lafferty’s 2 SH goals lead Blackhawks past Sharks 5-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sam Lafferty scored short-handed goals on back-to-back penalties in the second period to give coach Luke Richardson his first career win in the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Jonathan Toews also scored in the second period as the Blackhawks scored three times in a span of 3:14 to erase a two-goal deficit. Jason Dickinson had a goal and two assists in his debut for Chicago and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Blackhawks. Nico Sturm and Erik Karlsson scored for the Sharks. San Jose has lost the first four games of the season for the third time in franchise history.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.