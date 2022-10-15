Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4. Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-parker in postseason history and Bryce Harper punctuated the romp with a clinching home run that helped the Phillies take the NL Division Series 3-1 against the World Series champion Braves. The Phillies will face either San Diego or the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The Padres led 2-1 going into Game 4 of their NLDS matchup Saturday night. Atlanta’s loss meant there hasn’t had a repeat champ since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000.

