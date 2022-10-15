Maye finds Green late, lifts UNC past rival Duke 38-35

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Drake Maye connected with Antoine Green on the right side of the end zone for an 8-yard score with 16 seconds left to lift North Carolina past rival Duke 38-35 on Saturday night. Maye’s throw capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive for a touchdown that stood on the slimmest of margins. Replays showed Green’s left foot land barely inside the sideline with only a sliver of grass detectable between Green’s foot and the white paint. Officials reviewed the play before declaring the play would stand. Duke had a final chance but Will Hardy made a diving interception on Riley Leonard’s batted pass with 2 seconds left to seal the win.

