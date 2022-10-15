Mayfield and Salo score twice, Islanders defeat Ducks 7-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo both scored twice, Anders Lee had three assists and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders routed the Anaheim Ducks 7-1 for their first win of the season. Oliver Wahlstrom, Noah Dobson and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who are 5-0-2 in their last seven home games against Anaheim. Sorokin’s shutout bid was spoiled at 1:29 of the third period on a goal by Troy Terry, his third of the young season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.