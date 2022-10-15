McCray, Ligon lead Southern past Alcorn State 21-17

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Besean McCray threw two touchdown passes and freshman Karl Ligon ran 36 yards for a score to lead Southern to a 21-17 victory over Alcorn State. McCray connected with August Pitre for a 37-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Southern (4-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) after one quarter. Ligon’s touchdown run came two minutes into the second quarter, stretching the Jaguars’ advantage to 14-0. Aaron Allen put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 26-yard scoring strike to Malik Rodgers to pull Alcorn State (3-3, 2-1) within 14-7. McCray answered with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cassius Allen for a 21-7 lead, but Allen connected with Monterio Hunt for a 31-yard score to get the Braves within seven points at halftime.

