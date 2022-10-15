Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:06 PM

McCray throws for 405 yards, Sacred Heart tops Stonehill

KTVZ

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw for 405 yards and a touchdown and was one of four Sacred Heart players to run for a touchdown as the Pioneers raced past Stonehill 40-27. The Pioneers led 20-7 at the half before McCray scored on a 3-yard run to cap an 83-yard drive and then he connected with LJ Hackett for a 75-yard shocker. The long pass came one play after the Skyhawks scored. Ashur Carraha was 18 of 28 for 221 yards and three touchdowns for Stonehill.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content