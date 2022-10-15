Reddick wins pole at Las Vegas as RCR career winds down

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Reddick is determined to close his tenure at Richard Childress Racing on a high note. He won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway hours after announcing he’ll drive for 23XI Racing next season. It’s Reddick’s third pole of the season. He has three Cup wins but was eliminated from the playoffs in the opening round. He announced in July that he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024 when his RCR contract ended, and team owner Richard Childress remained adamant that Reddick would be in one of his Chevrolets next season. But Kurt Busch has given up his seat at 23XI because of a concussion and now Reddick will move to 23XI a year early.

