SC State scores 21 in 1st quarter, beats Virginia Lynchburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter and South Carolina State cruised past Virginia Lynchburg 36-0. S.C. State forced Virginia Lynchburg into a three-and-out to start the game and 44 seconds later, Rakim White caught a 27-yard touchdown pass. White also had a 40-yard TD midway through the quarter and Shaquan Davis added a 22-yarder for a 21-0 lead with 2:15 left in the opening quarter. S.C. State’s fourth passing TD came from backup Tyrece Nick to Hezekiah Massey from 33 yards. Fields was 17 of 36 for 263 yards and three touchdowns for South Carolina State.

