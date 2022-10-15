TCU rallies for 43-40 win in 2 OTs over No. 8 Oklahoma St

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime and 13th-ranked TCU beat No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in a matchup of the Big 12′s last remaining undefeated teams. Fans stormed the field after Miller got into the end zone for the 6-0 Horned Frogs, who had gone into the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns. The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime. Oklahoma State got the ball to start the second overtime, but after a holding penalty and three incomplete passes in a row, the Cowboys had to settle for Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal, a 52-yarder.

