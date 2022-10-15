Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advances to San Diego Open final

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland rallied to beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula on Saturday to reach the San Diego Open final. In the other semifinal, qualifier Donna Vekic of Croatia and unseeded American Danielle Collins were tied 2-2 in the third set when the match was delayed by rain. Vekic took the first set and Collins the second, both 6-4. After play resumed, Collins took a 4-2, 0-30 lead before another downpour led tour officials to postpone the remainder of the match until Sunday. The two-hour Swiatek-Pegula match featured numerous tight rallies, but Swiatek’s repertoire of side-to-side groundstrokes, lobs and drop shots proved Pegula’s downfall.

