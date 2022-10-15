Troy clamps down on Texas State for 17-14 win

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson and Jarret Doege threw touchdown passes and the Troy defense stifled Texas State in the second half to give the Trojans a 17-14 victory, their fourth straight. The Bobcats took a 14-10 lead as Layne Hatcher connected with Lincoln Pare for a 64-yard touchdown on the third play of the second half. Texas State only had 41 yards on its final five drives. Carlton Martial led the defense with 11 tackles. The Trojans put together a nine-play, 79-yard drive capped by Doege finding RaJae Johnson for a 23-yard touchdown with 11:45 remaining.

